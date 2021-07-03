Report: Sixers 'Might Prefer' to Move Tobias Harris Over Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of work to do this offseason. Despite making significant changes to the front office, coaching staff, and the roster in hopes of competing for a championship in 2020-2021, the Sixers still came up short.

Losing in the second round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, the Sixers might have to shake up their roster by getting rid of one of their All-Stars. Considering Joel Embiid is coming off of an MVP-caliber season, it's highly unlikely the Sixers are willing to even field calls for the big man.

The other All-Star Ben Simmons, on the other hand, might've played his final minutes in a Sixers uniform. As Simmons wrapped up a rough second-round performance in the playoffs this year, many believe it's time for the Sixers to move on and give Simmons a fresh start elsewhere.

Therefore, the Sixers have been linked to many hypothetical trades and rumors that included Simmons. However, as Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee began poking around and asking league executives and agents what it would take for a team like the Kings to acquire the Sixers' All-Star, somebody suggested the 76ers might actually prefer dishing out Tobias Harris instead.

"One league source felt Simmons was a “pipe dream” for Sacramento, saying the 76ers would want Hield, Bagley and a minimum of three future first-round draft picks, including the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft. The source felt there was a better chance of an alternate deal involving 76ers forward Tobias Harris, suggesting Philadelphia might prefer to move Harris to clear salary cap space."

Last offseason, Harris was the usual suspect of hypothetical trades and rumors as he struggled to live up to his max contract expectations. This year, the narrative surrounding him shifted a bit as he was a borderline All-Star throughout the year.

While he had a hot and cold playoff run this season, Harris is hardly mentioned in trade rumors involving the Sixers this year. Is he untouchable? Of course not, but the chances of Harris getting moved seem less likely than Simmons.

Unless there is a team out there that offers Daryl Morey something that's too good to pass up for Harris, the veteran power forward likely won't find himself on the move anytime soon.

Although his Game 7 performance versus the Atlanta Hawks left a bad taste in everybody's mouths this past postseason, Harris has proven himself to be a valuable player when placed in his natural position and making quick decisions on the court. Moving him isn't an impossible scenario, but the Sixers are likely focused on finding a deal that will involve Simmons -- not Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.