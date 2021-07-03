Report: Sixers Among Potential Suitors for Kevin Love

Kevin Love has been a name floated around in trade rumors for years now. The Cavaliers continue to try and move the last remaining player from their championship roster.

Now that the offseason is in full swing for most of the NBA, chatter of Love being traded has once again begun to swirl. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire recently reported multiple teams that could be interested in the five-time All-Star.

"Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers, and Trail Blazers," Amico said.

Love played just 25 games for the Cavaliers last season. In that time, he averaged career-lows in both scoring (12.2 PPG) and rebounding (7.4 RPG). He will have an opportunity to improve his stock this summer, playing for team USA in the Olympics.

While his numbers have taken a steep decline, Love's price tag remains high. Love is under contract for the next two seasons, earning $31.2 million in 2021 and $28.9 million in 2022.

Most of the teams rumored to be interested in Love make sense outside of the Sixers. After seeing how the Al Horford experiment went, the front office should not be looking to put another traditional frontcourt player alongside Joel Embiid.

Making a deal like this work financially is puzzling on the Sixers' end. If they wanted to acquire Love, one of Tobias Harris or Ben Simmons would have to go to Cleveland in return. That being said, Love is not equal value to either of those players right now.

At this stage in his career, Love can still be valuable to a team looking to contend for an NBA championship. The Sixers are just not one of those teams. Daryl Morey likely has his sights set on more enticing players.

As a former champion and All-Star, teams are sure to make calls about potentially acquiring Love. Between his playstyle, contract, and what it would cost to acquire him, this type of deal makes little to no sense for the Sixers.

