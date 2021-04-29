NBA Rumors: Sixers Plan to Pursue Raptors' Kyle Lowry in Offseason

During the weeks leading up to this past trade deadline, the big name the Sixers were tied to was Kyle Lowry. The Toronto guard was rumored to be on the move, and the Sixers were one of the top teams in the running.

The deadline came and went with no Lowry trade getting done with any team. He remains with the Raptors, playing out the final year of his contract.

With a majority of the Sixers' cap space being tied up in their core, they are not viewed as a player for Lowry in free agency. Amid recent reports, that might not be the case.

After striking out trying to get a trade done, Lowry remains on the Sixers' radar. Sam Amick of The Athletic has reported that the team plans to acquire the veteran guard via sign-and-trade this offseason.

"Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing [Lowry] by way of a possible sign-and-trade. The Lowry interest remains very strong there," writes Amick.

Daryl Morey has never been one to shy away from a big splash, so it is not all that shocking he is staying on the Lowry trail. With Philly being Lowry's hometown, the two will always be linked when it comes to trades and free agency.

The Sixers will have some cap space to work with as they have multiple expiring contracts that end this season. But one player to watch as this develops in George Hill.

Hill's deal is partially guaranteed for next season. If the Sixers release him by June 30th (likely to be pushed back with the delayed start), the Sixers are only on the hook for 1.2 of the 10 million dollars owed to him next season.

Getting Lowry to Philadelphia is going to be no easy task. But if Morey can get the deal done, it instantly turns the Sixers into top title favorites.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.