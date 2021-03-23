NBA Rumors: Sixers are 'Still Soured' on JJ Redick?

New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick likely won't be in Louisiana for long. After signing a two-year deal with the Pelicans during last year's offseason, Redick is reportedly looking for a one-way trip to the Northeast before his contract wraps up.

For the last couple of months, the Pelicans have reportedly shopped Redick around. So far, they've come up with nothing. As the trade deadline nears, it seems Redick is more than likely headed towards a buyout situation rather than a trade.

If that's the case, he'll have the opportunity to weigh his options and sign wherever he pleases. Past reports have speculated that Redick would like to join either the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, or the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent two seasons.

There have been rumors in the past stating Redick would've liked to finish his career up in the City of Brotherly Love. Also, Philly could use a veteran three-point shooter, who holds value in the leadership department. Therefore, a possible return for Redick in Philly could happen.

However, it seems there could be something that prevents a reunion from happening in the coming weeks. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there are officials within Philly's front office that are still unhappy with Redick's 2019 defensive playoff performance against the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets.

"Philadelphia 76ers officials who predate Daryl Morey are still soured on Redick from his disappointing defensive performance in the 2019 postseason, sources said."

Last year, Redick figured the 76ers were unlikely to bring him back during his exit interview with General Manager Elton Brand. As the 76ers were looking to go taller and more defensive-minded, Redick didn't fit the bill.

To say the Sixers missed his value from beyond-the-arc, though, is an understatement. Sure, there might be some within the front office who can't let go of the 2019 playoff run, but in the end, the man who has the final say on all moves wasn't there.

Redick won't come to Philly and join the starting lineup these days. Instead, he would come off the bench. The 76ers are a much better three-point shooting team this year, but they can certainly be better.

Redick would help in that department. If there is a chance they can get the 36-year-old back on the team through the buyout market, then there's a good chance Daryl Morey will consider it -- despite what the "soured" team officials in the building think.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.