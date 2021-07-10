Report: Sixers and T'Wolves Discussed Potential Ben Simmons Trade

As we get a month deeper into the NBA offseason, the rumors swirling around Ben Simmons continue to emerge. Multiple teams have been linked to the situation, but one name continues to re-appear.

The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be in the mix to make necessary upgrades. With promising young players like Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns, they are focused on ending their playoff drought.

Based on the latest reports, Minnesota intends to be very aggressive in the possible Simmons sweepstakes.

Dane Moore of Blue Wire reported that Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas met with Elton Brand during the NBA Draft Combine to discuss a deal for the 24-year-old.

From a fit standpoint, Simmons makes a lot of sense for the Timberwolves. His style of play complements Edwards and Towns nicely. The issue is, Minnesota doesn't make much sense as a trade partner with the Sixers.

If a deal like this were to go down, it would likely involve the Sixers getting D'Angelo Russell and picks in return for Simmons. Russell provides the outside creation the Sixers need at the guard position, but there are better avenues to pursue. Draft capital doesn't help much also as the Sixers are trying to capitalize on Joel Embiid's prime.

A scenario where this makes sense is a three-team deal. As we know, teams are patiently waiting to see what is going to happen with Damian Lillard in Portland. If the two sides decide to part ways, the Sixers are sure to be in the mix to acquire the All-Star guard.

With the haul of assets, the Timberwolves and Sixers could pile together, a three-team deal could be a win-win for all involved. Minnesota gets Simmons, the Sixers get Lillard, and Portland lands a treasure chest of assets for the next phase of their franchise.

While this move does not make much sense at first glance, Minnesota's apparent interest in Simmons is a storyline to monitor as Daryl Morey looks to revamp the Sixers' roster.

