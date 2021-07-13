Report: Sixers Having Ben Simmons Trade Conversations

When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 7 in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks last month, many believed that could've been Ben Simmons' final game in a Sixers uniform. Despite the three-time All-Star coming off of another stellar regular season and first-round playoff performance, Simmons' offensive limitations once again hurt the Sixers in the second round.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear he wants Simmons back for next season. With a full offseason coming up, the veteran head coach vowed to help Simmons work on his game this summer. However, Simmons' personal development might not be Rivers' responsibility for much longer.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers have opened up trade conversations regarding Ben Simmons. At the moment, it's unclear just how serious those trade talks have gotten so far, but Charania's report indicates that several teams have reached out to seek the availability of the 24-year-old guard.

"The 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding Simmons and have engaged with teams, sources told The Athletic. Those sources also say that teams that have engaged with the 76ers about Simmons have been met with a high price threshold for the three-time All-Star."

To no surprise, the Sixers want an "All-Star caliber player" in return for Simmons. Over the last few weeks, several reports hinted that the Sixers are interested in Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

But at the moment, Lillard hasn't requested a trade, and it's unclear if Portland is even fielding calls for the superstar guard right now. Regardless of Lillard's availability, the Sixers aren't going to just sell Simmons to get something done.

Considering he's a multi-time All-Star at age 24 and locked into a long-term deal, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is going to seek another star to play alongside Embiid next season. If teams aren't willing to offer that, then the Sixers will likely turn the other way and look for more options.

