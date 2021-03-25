NBA Rumors: Sixers Seem Unwilling to Part Ways With Matisse Thybulle

With Daryl Morey and Elton Brand, two known deal-makers within the NBA, running the Philadelphia 76ers' front office, a trade before Thursday's deadline is pretty much expected. According to many reports, the Sixers are in on the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes as they would like to add another ball-handler in the mix.

But as expected, Lowry won't come cheap. Despite being a 35-year-old veteran on an expiring contract with a desire to re-sign another multi-year deal for a costly price, Lowry brings a lot to the table.

Therefore, the Toronto Raptors are looking to get a couple of young and important pieces off the Sixers in exchange for the veteran ball-handler. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Raptors are looking into acquiring a package, which includes Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.

Maxey, a first-round rookie out of Kentucky, just joined the Sixers back in November as he was selected 21st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. This season, Maxey's had his ups and downs and has seen his spot in Philly's rotation appear and disappear on several occasions. While the 76ers weren't actively shopping Maxey, the young rookie has been a trade target for other teams negotiating with Morey and the front office.

As for Matisse Thybulle, he's another young guard who's seen his name pop up in trade rumors in the past. Although his offensive game could use some work, Thybulle has quickly established himself as one of the league's best young perimeter defenders.

As much as teams have inquired about Thybulle's availability this season, the Sixers seem more hesitant to trade the former first-round pick. Per Pompey's report, the Sixers are "not willing to part with" Thybulle at this time during his second season.

It makes sense. While Maxey's possible upside is intriguing, he won't be much of a factor for the Sixers during this year's eventual playoff run as long as the team is healthy. Thybulle, on the other hand, is a key member of the rotation, and his defense will be much needed against a team like the Brooklyn Nets.

A lot can change for the Sixers as the trade deadline inches closer late Thursday afternoon, but it seems like the team will remain consistent with their stance regarding Thybulle as he seems to be untouchable these days.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.