NBA Rumors: Ty Lue in a 'Strong Position' to Land Clippers Job

A few weeks ago, it seemed the Philadelphia 76ers would be the franchise to help revamp Ty Lue's career as a head coach. At this point, it seems more likely Lue will land a promotion with the Los Angeles Clippers instead.

Over time, the Sixers' interest in Lue seems to have faded. Although he was one of the first candidates Philly had its eyes on when they fired Brett Brown back in August, other candidates who became available seemed to have interested the Sixers more.

Billy Donovan and Mike D'Antoni caught the Sixers' attention almost immediately when they parted ways with their respective organizations. In a matter of a couple of weeks, the Sixers hosted Donovan and D'Antoni for interviews.

Donovan eventually landed the Chicago Bulls coaching job while D'Antoni emerged as the favorite for the job in Philly. For a little while, the Sixers job was reportedly D'Antoni's to lose but another surprise candidate hitting the open market intrigued the Sixers the day before they were going to host Ty Lue in Philly.

Lue's now-former boss, Doc Rivers, wrapped up a seven-year stint in L.A. on Monday. By Wednesday, Rivers arrived in Philly for a formal meeting with the Sixers. Once Rivers became relevant in the 76ers' search for a new head coach, their interest in Lue practically faded entirely -- but that won't prevent Lue from getting his head coaching comeback.

Whether the Sixers hire him or not, Lue is more than likely going to pick up a job as a head coach somewhere in the NBA this offseason. Multiple organizations, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and the Clippers, are showing interest. While Lue has been tied to the Sixers job more than anywhere else, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Lue is in a "strong position" to take over the Clippers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_