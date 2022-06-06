Will Utah Jazz Consider Sixers Assistants to Replace Quin Snyder?

Like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Utah Jazz have had a hard time making deep playoff runs since they started consistently making the postseason in 2016-2017.

Utah's head coach Quin Snyder joined the organization in 2014, and his team came up short and missed the playoffs under his management two seasons in a row.

Since then, the Jazz haven't missed the playoffs. However, they failed to make it out of the second round three times and came up short in the first round three times as well.

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, there were rumors that Quin Snyder's seat in Utah could be hot. When the Jazz lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2022, it seemed there wasn't much truth to that sentiment, considering the Jazz stuck with Snyder.



After giving it some thought, Snyder decided he would part ways with the organization and go out on his own terms. After achieving a 372-264 record over the course of eight seasons, Snyder has stepped down, leaving the Jazz with a head coaching vacancy.

What's Next for Snyder?

At the moment, Snyder's plans are unclear. He could take some time off to re-group and look into getting back on a team's bench after the 2022-2023 season.

Or, like many head coaches, he could bounce right back with another team by getting a job as an assistant or even a head coach, depending on the situation.

Could Utah Consider a Sixers Assistant?

As expected, the Jazz will kickstart a search for a new head coach immediately. While there have been rumors of a possible coaching change for the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

While Rivers won't get a fresh start somewhere else, his strong staff of assistants could get some consideration from other organizations once again.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case at the moment, even though the Jazz entered the market for a new coach.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Utah already has a list of several candidates, none of which are on Doc Rivers' staff. Per Charania's report, the Jazz have already been linked to New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

As the search begins, Utah's list of preferred candidates could quickly expand, and that's something the 76ers will have to keep an eye out on.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

