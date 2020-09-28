NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo 'Looking to Move on' From Pacers

Are the Indiana Pacers going to have to move on from star guard, Victor Oladipo, soon? It sure seems like it. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the Pacers' guard is "looking to move on this offseason."

Oladipo, who turned 28 back in May, has seen his best playing days with the Pacers over the last few years. After spending three years at Indiana University, Oladipo relocated to Orlando, Florida, after getting drafted second-overall to the Orlando Magic during the 2013 NBA Draft.

The Silver Spring, Maryland native had a solid run with the Magic, as he averaged 15 points-per-game in three seasons. During the 2016 offseason, Orlando looked to move on from Oladipo and sent him packing to Oklahoma City, where he spent a season with the Thunder. Once again, when the summer approached, Oladipo landed in the third destination of his career as he was traded to the Pacers.

Over the last few years, it seemed Oladipo found his home in Indiana with the Pacers, but the last season or so might've changed the outlook of his future. Last year, Oladipo played in just 36 games with the Pacers as he dealt with a season-ending injury. This year, he returned for only 19 regular-season games and appeared in four playoff matchups before the Pacers got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

This offseason marks a critical one for the Pacers as they've fired Nate McMillan after four seasons. Oladipo could keep an open mind to see where the Pacers go from here, but according to Weiss's report, the Pacers' star might have mind already made up about his future with the Pacers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_