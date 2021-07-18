NBA Scout Believes Kyle Lowry Should be Sixers' Ideal Target

The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was apparent over the last season. In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams linked to the Philadelphia native.

As we know now, when the deadline put a stop to all deals, Lowry remained in Toronto for the rest of the season. Now, as the veteran guard enters free agency, he becomes available to everybody after the Raptors get first dibs.

There have been reports in the past that the Sixers are expected to have interest in a potential sign and trade with Toronto to land Lowry. If that's possible, an anonymous NBA scout believes that would be the ideal scenario for the 76ers, who are looking to shake up the point guard position after Ben Simmons' offensive setbacks affected his team in the second round of the playoffs once again.

“I would move heaven and earth to try to bring him home,” the scout told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Marc Narducci. “He would be a natural fit for this team, a strong leader, and somebody who could take over the ballhandling load.”

The Sixers wouldn't give up Ben Simmons in exchange for Lowry, as they're shooting for a much higher value. However, in the eyes of the anonymous scout, the Sixers should keep Simmons and put him in a different role while allowing Lowry to run the offense.

Last season, Lowry appeared in 46 games for the Raptors. While Toronto had a shockingly disappointing season, Lowry was one of the very few players on the team who continued to impress throughout the year.

In an average of 34 minutes per game, Lowry shot 43.6-percent from the field and hit on 39.6-percent of his threes, averaging 17 points per game. Pairing up a reliable scoring guard with Joel Embiid could do wonders for the Sixers' offense.

Plus, Lowry has championship experience. While the Sixers are reportedly shooting for the stars in their prime such as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, landing Kyle Lowry via sign and trade or free agency wouldn't be a bad Plan B for the Sixers, who need to find a veteran point guard that can do it all.

