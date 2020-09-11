SI.com
NBA Trade Suggestion Creates Two Reunions for Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of talent on their roster. Unfortunately, the roster is an imperfect fit. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are two young All-Stars who will be relevant for years to come -- but they don't coexist perfectly.

And while Tobias Harris and Al Horford have had their moments in the past, they don't exactly help with the spacing the Sixers need in order to maximize the potential of their two prominent players. This year, the 76ers failed to meet expectations with the players they had on board.

Sixers General Manager Elton Brand would like to make some tweaks, but it's going to take some significant moves to make happen. So as the Sixers continue their offseason, the hypothetical trades are being thrown out there, and the latest from Bleacher Report suggests Philly could potentially have not one, but two reunions this year.

Coming Home From New Orleans... 

76ers receive Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick from the Pelicans in exchange for the 2020 No. 21 pick, a 2022 first-round pick, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford. 

This trade could put the Sixers in a win-now position as they pick up two starters in the deal. Holiday and Redick instantly upgrade the Sixers' shooting on offense. While Redick doesn't fit the defensive prototype the Sixers were going for in 2019-2020 (hence why they let him go), his long-range shooting was sorely missed this season.

Brand could get back into the good graces of 76ers fans with a trade like this, but it's going to be extremely difficult to pull it off. For starters, Al Horford's contract is terrible. He's still got another three years left, and he's coming off of a forgettable season in Philly. Unless the Pelicans believe Horford's struggles were due to the fact he was in an awkward position all season long, it seems unlikely they're interested in taking him on even with the two additional picks as sweeteners. 

As for Josh Richardson, he's a starting-caliber shooting guard on a favorable contract, who is growing as a leader -- but he's another player who had a down season in Philly. In 55 games, Richardson averaged 13.7 points, while shooting just 34-percent from deep. Not only were his numbers slightly underwhelming, but Richardson also suffered a handful of injuries throughout the year. Both of the Sixers' prospects have pros in this trade -- but the cons might outweigh them by a lot. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

