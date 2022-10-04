NBA Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Maxey’s Dominant Start vs. Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers started their preseason on Monday night with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

Being that Monday's game was the first showing for the Sixers in the offseason, they held a few key players back to issue them rest after spending the last six days in Charleston, South Carolina, for training camp.

As expected, James Harden and Joel Embiid were among the key starters to miss Monday's matchup. Considering the All-Stars aren't battling for minutes on the Sixers, they can be eased into the swing of the NBA season since they will garner significant minutes throughout the year.

In addition to Harden and Embiid, the Sixers sat PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. For Tucker, the 37-year-old is getting a rest night. Meanwhile, House is getting the night off as he's dealing with a stiff neck.

Even without key players on the court, the Sixers got off to a hot start against the Brooklyn Nets, thanks to their starting guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Coming off a fantastic sophomore effort last season, Maxey looked improved on Monday night. On his first shift of the night, Maxey checked in for seven minutes. His first two shots came from beyond the arc, and he drained them both.

When Maxey checked out, he had knocked down two of his three deep shots and made all but one of his five shots from the field. Maxey led the Sixers in scoring as he had 14 points.

NBA Twitter Reacts to Maxey's First Showing

Last season, Maxey finished the year by knocking down 42 percent of his threes. His improvement from beyond the arc was especially impressive, considering he struggled to make more than 30 percent of his threes during his rookie year.

Maxey won't be relied on to be a high-volume three-point shooter, but as long as the young guard continues to be aggressive from deep, he'll only improve as he's proven to continue making strides in his development at the NBA level.

