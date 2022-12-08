NBA Writer Creates Mock Trade for 76ers to Land Jae Crowder

This proposed mock trade shows the framework that could help land the 76ers a veteran like Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns have been shopping around the veteran forward Jae Crowder since the offseason. With the 2022-2023 NBA season well underway at this point, Crowder remains a member of the organization he won’t play for.

Many assume that the Suns will soon find a conclusion in the Crowder sweepstakes as the key December 15 date approaches. For the time being, though, there isn’t any notable traction in Crowder trade talks outside of the fact that the Miami Heat have been consistently linked to the veteran.

One NBA writer believes the Sixers could benefit from being the ones to end the Crowder sweepstakes, though. Recently, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a list of trade ideas for several suspected contenders.

In one of the mock trades drawn up, the Sixers net Crowder by sending over Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, and Jaden Springer.

“The Sixers could be desperate enough for a two-way wing like Crowder to let go of rotation regulars like Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang. The fact Philly can also sweeten the pot with Jaden Springer, a 2021 first-rounder, can also help Phoenix feel better about the value aspect of this deal. Starting with the Sixers, Crowder would fit like a tailored suit. He'd fill the same complementary, defense-first role as P.J. Tucker, only Crowder is five years younger and less hesitant to launch on offense. Four spots of Philly's closing playoff lineup are obvious, but Crowder could enter the discussion for that final one.”

Crowder doesn’t exactly come cheap in this mock deal, hence why Buckley notes desperation as a reason why the Sixers might look into it.

The standout name in the deal is Matisse Thybulle, as he’s established himself as one of the league’s most dominant perimeter defenders. While Thybulle isn’t the nearly untouchable prospect he once was, as his offense remains a question mark, he can still be a valuable situational player when he’s fully healthy.

And while it’s unclear what the future holds for Jaden Springer, the Sixers don’t seem all that motivated to move on from the former first-round pick as they are intrigued with his defensive development and possible offensive ceiling.

As for Niang, he would be the player replaced by Crowder in the deal. Defensively, there’s no arguing that the Suns veteran carries more value on that end, but it has to be pointed out that Crowder’s been regressing on the offensive end for the last few seasons.

During the 2019-2020 season, Crowder got hot from three in 20 games with the Miami Heat, draining a career-high of 45 percent from three. From then on, the three-point percentage dipped to 39 percent in 60 games two years ago, then slid to 35 percent in 67 games last year. It’s hard to bank on the idea that Crowder’s three-point shooting numbers wouldn’t continue to dip when there isn’t any evidence to prove otherwise right now.

Meanwhile, Niang’s the Sixers’ most reliable three-point shooter right now, as he’s drained 43 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in 23 games. It’s never easy to justify replacing a player who leads the team in that type of category.

Valid arguments can be made for reasons to make or decline this type of deal from the Sixers’ end. But unless the Sixers are feeling desperate to make a sudden change, it’s unlikely they’ll be the ones to get Crowder out of Phoenix this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.