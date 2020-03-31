NBC Sports Philly Plans to Air Sixers vs. Bucks Christmas Day Matchup on Tuesday

There isn't much for sports networks to do at this point in time. As everybody remains on lockdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports are no longer a thing in the United States for the time being. Therefore, major networks have to figure out many different ways to entertain their viewers now.

NBC Sports Philly has joined the world of airing virtual games as of late. While even the NBA 2K league is put on hold because of the coronavirus, NBC Sports is still able to simulate games and allow the computer to take control of the results.

Last week, NBC Sports Philly aired multiple NBA 2K simulations as if the Sixers were still playing their normal schedule of games. This week, the network plans to do the same along with mixing in a good memory from the 2019-2020 season.

On Tuesday at 6 pm EST, NBC Sports Philly will air their latest NBA 2K simulation of the Houston Rockets playing at the Wells Fargo Center to face the 76ers. After that, NBC Sports will pivot to airing a rerun of the Sixers' Christmas Day matchup against what Brett Brown called 'NBA Royalty,' the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the time, the Sixers were looking to secure their identity as a team -- and what better way to find it than on National television in front of tens of thousands of jolly fans against the best team in the NBA? As we know, the Sixers demolished Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks during that first matchup in Philly.

While it's also known at this point that the Sixers don't precisely find their identity as a team later on down the line, and even lose to Milwaukee multiple times, the Christmas Day matchup is still a good watch for Sixers fans regardless of what they know at this point.

The broadcast of the game will begin at 7:00 pm EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_