Ben Simmons' Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey

When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky with the 21st overall pick in 2020, the young guard wouldn’t share the court with the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons right away. As Maxey was inconsistently playing for Philly during his rookie year, he didn’t garner an opportunity to have a steady role in the rotation until Simmons held out for a trade the following year.

Maxey’s sophomore effort didn’t go as expected. While many assumed he would take on the role of Simmons’ primary backup, the absence of the disgruntled All-Star left the Sixers with no choice but to start Maxey. The former first-round pick took that opportunity and thrived.

In 75 games with the Sixers last season, Maxey averaged 17 points and four assists while draining 43 percent of his threes. In the absence of Simmons, Maxey proved he belongs in the Sixers’ starting lineup.

While Maxey is growing into a potential All-Star, the Sixers still like him more off-ball at this point in his career, especially when he’s playing alongside the ten-time All-Star James Harden, who the Sixers landed in the blockbuster trade to move Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

But as an outsider looking in, Simmons believes the Sixers should offer Maxey more opportunities to handle the ball at point guard, as he believes Maxey plays well in that role.

“I love Tyrese,” said Simmons on Tuesday during his return to Philly. “I actually spoke to him a couple of days ago before I got here. He’s incredible. He’s growing, and he’s playing with great confidence. For me, when I see him play, I love seeing him with the ball. I think he should definitely handle the ball a lot more now than he is, but he’s growing. He’s young, and I can’t wait to see him in the future.”

Without Harden on the floor due to an injury, Maxey garnered more opportunities to be a distributor on the Sixers’ offense. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined Maxey as well.

Eventually, both Maxey and Harden will return to the court to run Philly’s backcourt once again this season. And when that happens, the Sixers will inevitably allow Harden, who averages ten assists, to handle the ball for the offense.

While Maxey continues to grow not only as a ball handler but as an all-around star-caliber talent, anybody interested in seeing the young guard garner more opportunities as a ball handler as long as Harden is in the backcourt will have to wait.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.