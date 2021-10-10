Kyrie Irving Won't Make Preseason Debut vs. Sixers on Monday

Kyrie Irving has had all eyes on him as of late. As the Brooklyn Nets star guard made it clear he won't be getting the COVID-19 vaccine this season, his ability to participate in home games remains in jeopardy as the 2020-2021 NBA season approaches.

For quite some time, Irving hasn't had the opportunity to participate in practices and games for the Nets. However, on Saturday, Iriving received the green light to return to Brooklyn's practice facility for the first time this offseason as the Nets' facility is private property.

While his ability to play in Brooklyn-based games is currently in question, Irving can play in most road games this year as other NBA markets won't see the same rules applied. Technically, Irving could be cleared to play in Philadelphia to face the Sixers, making his preseason debut on Monday night.

But according to Brooklyn's head coach Steve Nash, that won't be the case. Per SNY reporter Ian Begley, Steve Nash revealed that Irving would remain in Brooklyn on Monday as the team travels to Philadelphia to face the Sixers.

Irving's absence shouldn't come as much of a surprise. As the star guard hasn't been around his team working out lately, he has a lot of catching up to do before he takes the court for an actual game.

While the Nets finally found a way to get Irving reunited with the team at practice, they are still operating under the assumption that he won't be available for home games this season as long as he remains unvaccinated. Perhaps, the Sixers will face the All-Star for the first time this year during the team's home opener on October 22.

