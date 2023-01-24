Nets Offer Kevin Durant Injury Update Before Facing Sixers

Kevin Durant addressed the media for the first time since going out with an injury on Tuesday before the Nets' game against the Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season on Wednesday night. This time around, the Nets aren’t expected to have the services of their All-Star forward, Kevin Durant.

After spending 30 minutes on the court in the Nets’ January 8 game against the Miami Heat, Durant was diagnosed with an MCL sprain. As a result, Durant has missed the last six games for Brooklyn.

The word around Brooklyn was that Durant would be re-evaluated in two weeks following his injury. That was the case on Tuesday, as the Nets’ organization offered an update on the star.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Durant is “making progress in his recovery,” and the plan is for him to be re-evaluated again in two weeks. The NBA Insider adds that Durant is optimistic he will return to action ahead of the All-Star game and could potentially play in the game as well.

With Durant out for at least the next two weeks, he’s already ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Sixers and the Nets. The last time Durant faced the Sixers, he checked in for 36 minutes and produced 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The Sixers defeated the Nets by nine points.

On Wednesday, both teams will look different than their first meeting. Brooklyn will miss a star, while the Sixers will have at least two back in the fold. During the November 22 meeting between the Sixers and the Nets, Philadelphia missed James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid.

This time around, Maxey and Harden are back in the mix. Although Joel Embiid missed Philadelphia’s Saturday night matchup in Sacramento, there is a chance he could be back on the floor for the Sixers in South Philly on Wednesday night.

The Sixers and the Nets are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET. on Wednesday. The earliest the Sixers could face Durant is on February 11 in Brooklyn.

