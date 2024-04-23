New York Knicks Coach Reacts to Dramatic Game 2 Win vs. Sixers
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks took the floor for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. After an exciting Game 1 matchup, these teams put on another thriller.
With 30 seconds left in the game, things looked all but won for the Sixers. They held a five-point lead as the Knicks came roaring down the court trying to make something happen. The chaos started when Jalen Brunson managed to get a three-point attempt to fall on a favorable bounce.
Still up two, the Sixers quickly inbounded to Tyrese Maxey to try and eat away at the remaining time. He slipped and fell while being double-teamed, which led to the ball coming loose. New York recovered and got a shot off, but couldn’t get it to go in.
Offensive rebounding was a big story in Game 1 and was a talking point again at the end of Game 2. The Knicks recovered the miss and hit Donte DiVincenzo again on the perimeter for a potential game-winner. With 13 seconds on the clock, he hit a three to put New York up one.
The Sixers had multiple attempts to stay alive at the end but couldn’t manage to score. In the end, the Knicks won 104-101 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
After the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau shared his thoughts on the crazy finish. In his long career of coaching, he feels the end of Game 2 is one of the best finishes ever.
“There’s been some pretty wild finishes, but that was right up there with the best of them,” Thibodeau said. “That just shows you what the playoffs are all about.”
The Sixers got big performances from both their stars in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough to even the series. Despite entering the day questionable with an illness, Tyrese Maxey erupted for 35 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Joel Embiid ended the night with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.
Following this heartbreaking loss, the Sixers have two days to regroup before Game 3 on their home floor.