Is Elton Brand's time as the Philadelphia 76ers General Manager running short? One can't say for sure. Regardless of whether it is or isn't, one NBA front office is keeping the former player-turned-GM on its radar until next season.

For years, the New York Knicks have been in rebuild mode. With a turnover in the front office, adding Leon Rose as the executive of the team, the former agent is keeping his eyes on Brand as a potential candidate to come and offer help within the front office, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

But it won't be easy for Rose to scoop up the second-year General Manager. At this moment in time, Brand remains the Sixers General Manager and is already on contract for the 2020-2021 season too. So if the Sixers simply keep the front office operation as is, the Knicks will be forced to look elsewhere.

Are the 76ers happy with Brand's production as a GM, though? During his first season in the front office, Brand was on a short leash in terms of what he could do outside of personnel moves. However, the front office rookie didn't shy away from being aggressive. Last season, Brand managed to make multiple splashes in the trade market landing stars such as Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

At first, Brand was heavily applauded for his moves. Unfortunately, during year two, he came into the season with some questionable decisions. First, Brand failed to get Jimmy Butler back in Philly, despite the veteran forward playing hero ball during last year's playoffs at times.

Then, Brand made two controversial signings by inking Tobias Harris to a max deal and luring Al Horford in with nearly $110 million. Since both of those moves have received a mixed bag of reviews throughout the year, the Knicks could be under the belief that if the Sixers make staff cuts before next year, Brand could be involved.

That doesn't seem to be the case, however. All outside criticism aside, the Sixers are pleased with the job Brand has done throughout his first two seasons as the Sixers' General Manager, according to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey. While fans might've soured on Brand after seeing this year's team underperform, the Sixers seem to have a different outlook.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_