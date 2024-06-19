All 76ers

New York Knicks Star Dishes Honest Thoughts on Sixers’ Joel Embiid

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson defends Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks might be in a rivalry, but the latter team’s star player, Jalen Brunson, hasn’t allowed that fact to cloud his judgment about the Sixers’ star player, Joel Embiid.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Brunson went in-depth with his thoughts on Embiid, describing the 76ers star as “unfairly discussed” amongst NBA fans and analysts.

As Brunson has played against Embiid ten times during the regular season, and now six times in the playoffs, the Knicks guard has seen the seven-footer up close in enough games to realize why Embiid was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player one year ago.

“He is the one player where I played against him, I’m like, ‘Damn. This dude is dominant.’ When I first played him in Dallas, he just controlled the entire game from the center position,” Brunson explained. “I haven’t seen that in person. He controlled the game. He controlled the pace of the game. He just controlled it.”

Since debuting for Philadelphia, Embiid has made it his mission to become as versatile as possible. Despite playing the center position, Embiid has worked on becoming a three-level scoring threat, while consistently improving his playmaking.

Despite his personal growth as a player, Embiid hasn’t escaped criticism. With the Sixers failing to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals during the Embiid era so far, discussions about the big man’s accomplishments tend to come with a side of criticism.

In Brunson’s eyes, that’s left spectators under-appreciative of the center.

“Me seeing now ‘Oh, Joel hasn’t got past the second round or Joel hasn’t done this.’ Joel has done some crazy things. MVP, the numbers he puts up, all that stuff. He’s done crazy things,” Brunson finished.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News