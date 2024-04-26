All 76ers

Nick Nurse Explains De’Anthony Melton’s Absence in Game 3 vs. Knicks

Despite getting cleared, De'Anthony Melton did not play for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton practices
Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton practices / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For the first time in a while, the Philadelphia 76ers activated De’Anthony Melton ahead of their Game 3 matchup against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

When Melton last suited up for the Sixers, he appeared on the court for a five-minute shift. The veteran guard was coming off of a 15-minute showing in his first game back in weeks.

This time around, Melton didn’t get a chance to compete, despite being suited up after spending some time off the court due to his lingering back issue.

While keeping Melton glued to the bench was not in the Sixers’ plans ahead of Game 3, the flow of the matchup led Nick Nurse to make that decision.

It was hard for the Sixers to cut into Cam Payne’s minutes off the bench. Although Payne hadn’t registered any minutes throughout the Sixers’ first two matchups, he took his opportunity and ran with it in Game 3.

“He was awesome,” Nurse said of Payne. “He certainly did a good job. Obviously, we were searching just a little bit there for some kind of spark off the bench.”

There was a pecking order for the spark the Sixers were in search of, and Melton was next in line.

“Certainly had that in our thoughts to maybe go with Cam first, then still had Melt in the back of our minds there too,” Nurse added. “Cam got going so he kind of soaked up those minutes.”

Payne collected 15 minutes of playing time on Thursday night. He was red-hot from three, making three of his four attempts from deep. Overall, he knocked down four of his seven shots to lead the Sixers’ bench with 11 points. He also dished out three assists, and brought contagious positive energy to a game that the Sixers simply couldn’t let slip away.

While Payne’s positive impact on the game prevented Melton from making his return officially, the Sixers made the right choice to ride it out with the in-season trade acquisition. Meanwhile, Melton should be ready for the Sixers’ Game 4 matchup, which is set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA