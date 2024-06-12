Nick Nurse Reveals Sixers' Plans Building Around Embiid, Maxey
After being bounced in the first round, the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to completely reshape their roster this offseason. One member of the organization recently opened up on the kind of players they'll be looking to target with their sizable amount of cap space.
Earlier this week, Sixers coach Nick Nurse joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss an array of topics. As expected, among the things to come up was the money the front office has to spend this summer. After praising the play of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Nurse mentioned how fit is one of the main things he and Daryl Morey have talked about in their offseason plans.
"I think we got two great guys to build around," Nurse said. "Finding the right pieces that are going to be able to space and shoot, defend and rebound, have some IQ, have some late-game moxie and guts and the things that it takes is really the key for us to get to where we want to go."
When it comes to star duos, the Sixers have arguably one of the best in the league. Embiid is still among the league's most dominant forces, and Maxey looks like he is on the fast track to stardom. Now, it is on Daryl Morey to create a complementary supporting cast that can help the Sixers chase their championship aspirations.
Heading into the offseason, the Sixers have been connected to a wide range of players. Among the most notable is Paul George, who can hit the open market if he declines his player option with the LA Clippers.
Looking at the league's top teams, depth is crucial when it comes to contention. If the Sixers are able to find a couple players that fit Nurse's description, they could find themselves with a good chance to pull off a deep playoff run in 2025.