Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on Injury Report vs. Sixers on Saturday

With a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets have a couple of notable names on the injury report, which includes the two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

The good news for the Nuggets is that Jokic is on pace to play. According to Denver’s injury report, the big man is probable to play as he deals with left hamstring tightness.

While Jokic has a good reputation when it comes to health, he’s missed a few games as of late. On January 13, when the Nuggets faced the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic missed his first game in 25 matchups. After returning for three-straight games, he sat out once again on January 20 when the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers.

Following his two-game absence, Jokic returned to the court to help the Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic appeared on the court for 36 minutes. During that time, he shot 11-15 from the field, scoring 25 points. He also produced ten assists while coming down with 11 rebounds.

In the following game, Jokic got the night off. The Nuggets went on to take on an eight-point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The road doesn’t get much easier for the Nuggets, who are looking to keep their multi-game lead in the Western Conference’s top seed on Saturday. As they’re in South Philly, Denver will take on the surging Sixers, who have won their last six matchups.

Jokic’s services are certainly needed on Saturday. Barring any unexpected setbacks before the 3:00 PM game time, it seems Jokic should be good to go.

