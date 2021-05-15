76ers Playoffs: One Seeding Race To Watch In Final Days

The Sixers were able to seal their playoff fate on Friday night. After beating the Orlando Magic, they clinched the top seed in the East for the first time in 20 years.

With their position finally set in stone, it is time to look ahead to the postseason. In the final days of the regular season, the standings still could change.

The race the Sixers need to pay attention to is the battle between the fourth, fifth, and sixth seeds.

As it stands, the Atlanta Hawks hold the fourth seed with a record of 40-31. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks both sit a half-game behind them at 39-31.

These three teams play a combined five games over the next two days, leaving one final chance to possibly jump in the standings.

This race greatly affects the Sixers, as it will determine the potential teams they could meet in the second round of the playoffs.

The Hawks will likely hold on to the fourth seed. Their final game is against the Houston Rockets, who are competing for ping pong balls now.

The Knicks find themselves behind the eight ball in this situation. Miami swept the season series against them, giving them the tiebreaker. Their final two games are winnable (vs. Hornets and Celtics), but their fate lies in the Heat dropping one of their final matchups.

Saturday night will likely determine who finishes with the fifth seed. Miami has the toughest of all the remaining games, having to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

How the Bucks decide to attack this game is what to keep an eye on. With Milwaukee sitting in the third seed, they can essentially choose who they face in the first round.

After Miami knocked them out of the postseason last year, the Bucks might sit players to let them remain in the fifth seed. Allowing them to face a more inexperienced Knicks team in round one.

With potential playoff opponents still hanging in the balance, the Sixers might find themselves scoreboard-watching in these final days.

