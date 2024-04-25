All 76ers

Pair of Knicks Respond to Sixers Star's Comments on Series

Joel Embiid's comments generated a reaction from a pair of Knicks players this week.

Heading into Thursday’s Game 3, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves down 2-0 to the New York Knicks. Despite how things have gone thus far, Joel Embiid remains confident in his team turning things around.

After the Sixers lost Game 2 in heartbreaking fashion, the reigning MVP was asked his outlook on the series moving forward. He still feels the Sixers are the better, and that they are going to be the ones advancing when it’s said and done.

Since Embiid made these remarks, multiple Knicks players were asked their thoughts on the comment. First up was Jalen Brunson, who isn’t putting much stock into what was said. The All-Star guard also feels it doesn’t need to be used as a source of added motivation.

“We see it, but there’s nothing we can really do,” Brunson said. “It’s the playoffs, so if you need any more ammunition now then I don’t know if you’re in the right business.”

The next Knicks player to speak on Embiid’s remarks was Josh Hart. He feels similarly to Brunson but gives more of a stern response to the subject.

"I don’t care,” Hart said. “They’re not. We’re up 2-0. When the NBA starts basing the series on what we think, then I’ll care a little bit more."

Despite dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for two months, Embiid has done all he can to lead the charge for the Sixers. In Game 1, he finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The All-Star center followed that up in Game 2 with a stat line of 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Embiid and the Sixers will take their home floor Thursday night looking to pick up their first victory in the series.

