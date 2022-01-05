Paul Reed Becomes Latest Sixer Out With COVID-Related Setback

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers started getting healthier, the setbacks began racking up once again. Now, Paul Reed is the latest member of the Sixers roster to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol.

On Monday night, when the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Houston Rockets in South Philly, the Sixers got another player back as their veteran forward Danny Green was cleared from the protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

However, as Green, Andre Drummond, and Shake Milton returned from the protocol, a few others entered. On Sunday night, the Sixers revealed that third-year wing Matisse Thybulle was one of the latest members to deal with a COVID-related setback.

That marks the second time this season Thybulle has entered the protocol. After missing time back in December due to the virus, Thybulle is in the same boat once again a little under two months later.

In addition to Thybulle, the Sixers also lost Tyrese Maxey to the health and safety protocol ahead of Monday's game. While Maxey entered the protocol for the second time this season, Maxey never missed time due to COVID-related issues until Monday night.

BBall Paul's The Latest

Now, Sixers reserve forward/center Paul Reed will become the latest Sixers player to miss time in the health and safety protocol.

As the 76ers released their injury report on Tuesday night, Reed was already ruled out for their Wednesday night game against the Orlando Magic.

The Sixers probably won't have to make too many changes without Reed in the lineup. Although he did pick up six minutes of playing time in their last game against Houston, Reed hasn't had a steady role coming off the bench this season.

However, the Sixers could never have enough depth. So, without the second-year reserve, Philadelphia takes a hit in that department.

