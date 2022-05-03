Paul Reed Believes Sixers Can Make Miami Heat Fold in Game 2

When the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 1 matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday night concluded, the Sixers had a one-point lead.

Despite trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, a quick run for Philadelphia allowed the 76ers to get out in front before the intermission.

Unfortunately, a lack of successful shooting and rebounding in the third quarter prevented the Sixers from maintaining and building on top of their slight lead.

The Sixers took just 16 shots compared to Miami's 25 attempts in the third quarter. On the boards, the Heat outrebounded the Sixers 14-5. Before going into the fourth quarter, the Heat outscored the Sixers 30-21.

While the Sixers were still in the game, a rough shooting quarter in the fourth allowed the Heat to continue burying Philadelphia.

When it was all said and done, the Sixers came out of Game 1 with a 106-92 loss. It was an inspiring shorthanded effort considering the 76ers missed their MVP-caliber center, Joel Embiid.

But just because Embiid's out of the picture, for now, doesn't mean the Sixers are down and out. In the eyes of Embiid's backup Paul Reed, the Sixers certainly have a chance to even the series in Game 2.

Reed's Takeaway From Game 1

“We can definitely beat this team,” said Reed after Monday's game. “I think if we go out there, be more physical than them, and play more aggressive and keep them on their heels, they’re gonna fold. We have seen that happen in the second quarter and a little bit in the first. I think there’s one thing we realize playing this team.”

Reed could take responsibility for bringing much-needed energy to the court for the Sixers early on in the game when they were behind 14 points. While Reed didn't exactly light it up on the offensive end on Monday night, his nine rebounds off the bench were impressive, considering he played fewer than 15 minutes.

Now, Reed believes that the Sixers just have to start playing more physically on the defensive end, and they should be in good shape moving forward.

“We have the offense," he continued. "That’s not the problem. I think the only thing we have to worry about is locking them down every possession and getting out in transition. Once we do that, they can’t stop us.”

