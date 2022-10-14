Skip to main content
Report: Paul Reed Earns Contract Guarantee With Sixers

Paul Reed's solid offseason earned him a guarantee.

As the Philadelphia 76ers work on finalizing their 2022-2023 roster, they rewarded Paul Reed with a fully guaranteed contract for the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reed joined the Sixers through the team’s 2020 draft. After the Sixers snagged Tyrese Maxey in round one and picked up Isaiah Joe in the second round, Reed was the team’s third and final selection with the 58th overall pick.

Coming out of DePaul, Reed was viewed as a forward/center hybrid and a developmental prospect. On a two-way deal during his rookie season, Reed thrived with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. 

In 15 games with the Blue Coats, Reed averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game. By the end of the G League year, Reed was recognized as the MVP.

Shortly after dominating the developmental league, Reed earned himself a standard NBA contract. 

Last season, Reed spent limited time in the G League, primarily serving as the Sixers’ third-string center. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Reed had garnered an opportunity to back up the team’s All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Reed exceeded expectations in the postseason, which earned him more trust with the Sixers’ coaching staff. Now, he’s expected to have an expanded role in year three as Doc Rivers anticipates rotating both Reed and Montrezl Harrell at the center spot and even power forward throughout the year.

Reed still has a lot of room for growth, but his improvement has been on full display this offseason. Therefore, the Sixers fully guaranteed his contract for the upcoming year. According to Spotrac, Reed is slated to make a little over $1.7 million for the season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

