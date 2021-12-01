Paul Reed Remains With Blue Coats as Sixers Gear up to Face Celtics

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have wanted to get second-year forward/center, Paul Reed, some playing time. However, as the Sixers get healthier, it's become more challenging to find a scenario where Reed could pick up minutes.

Therefore, the former second-round pick has been spending time in the NBA G League with Philly's affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Reed's second season journey in the G League all started over the weekend when the Sixers geared up to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As the Blue Coats were scheduled for a Saturday afternoon matchup, Reed was able to play in Delaware and sit on the Sixers' bench later that night in South Philly. As the Sixers went into double-overtime with the Timberwolves, Reed didn't garner any playing time. So, the following day, he played with the Blue Coats once again.

Although Reed was recalled to the Sixers the following night, as expected, he once again didn't see any minutes in Philly's matchup against the Orlando Magic. And nothing about that will change on Wednesday when the Sixers face the Celtics on the road on Wednesday.

As the Sixers begin to get healthier with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris back in the mix, the 76ers will continue to utilize Reed in the developmental league for the time being. So, he's been ruled out for Wednesday's game as he remains on assignment.

"He just needs some playing time," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers over the weekend. "He struggles in execution a lot, and so we want to really put him through it, let him play more minutes, and see if he can get through it."

So far, Reed has appeared in two games with Delaware. Averaging 30 minutes on the court, Reed has put up 24 points per game and has come down with 11 rebounds per game. Although it's a small sample size, Reed is once again proving he can be dominant with extended playing time in the G League, which should help sharpen his game for the 76ers when they choose to utilize him again in the future.

