The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Monday morning they will be teaming up with The Giant Company in order to provide 2,500 meals to healthcare workers at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and other local healthcare providers.

The joint project called 'Feeding the Frontlines' will include Off Their Plate, an organization that delivers meals to frontline healthcare professionals, while providing economic relief to local restaurants and their workers, with a focus on female and minority-owned restaurants.

"We are grateful to The Giant Company for joining us in our mission to support both our healthcare heroes who tirelessly serve the community day and night, as well as the local restaurants which continue to prepare and provide meals in the most challenging of times," said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O'Reilly. "We hope our efforts will continue to fuel the heroism in our city and inspire others to support those who need it most."

Monday's donation is just one of several contributions the Philadelphia 76ers have made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April, Sixers' co-managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer made several donations starting with a six-figure check, which was sent to a popular local non-profit called Philabundance. Shortly after, Harris and Blitzer contributed a seven-figure donation to the Philadelphia School District.

The following day, the Sixers added another "significant donation" to Cooper University Health Care's COVID-19 Assistance Fund and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, making it possible for them to conduct 5,000 remote visits for kids per week so they can be quickly diagnosed and medicated if needed.

Harris and Blitzer have been quiet on the donation front as of late, but they are back to helping out the communities of Camden and Philadelphia once again as they launch the 'Feeding the Frontlines' initiative. The first wave of meal donations will occur on Monday, June 8th. And the donations will continue over the next two days.

