When the Philadelphia 76ers built their roster last summer, they had plans to go tall and get stronger defensively. Also, finding dependable insurance for the often-injured Joel Embiid was a priority as well. In order to fill both of those needs, the Sixers took a significant gamble by signing Boston Celtics big man, Al Horford.

As we know by now, the Horford experiment in Philly hasn't exactly been a success. Not only have the 76ers disappointed in 2019-2020, but Horford has struggled to fit alongside his new teammates in Philly. And although Horford's on an expensive contract with the 76ers, Brett Brown realized that when Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the floor -- Horford is better suited to come off the bench.

Coming off the bench is not what Horford or the Sixers envisioned last summer -- but the change had to be made. Now, it's left everybody wondering whether the 2019-2020 NBA season was Horford's one and only run with the 76ers.

Considering everything that has gone down from October until the suspension, it is assumed that the Sixers will inevitably shop Horford around this offseason, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently created three trade hypotheticals involving Horford.

1. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Al Horford, SG Zhaire Smith, 2020 first-round pick (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Terry Rozier, C Cody Zeller

Not only are the Sixers getting rid of Horford in this scenario, but they also depart with their former first-rounder, Zhaire Smith. Considering Smith has spent more time either inactive, or in the G League over the last two seasons, the 76ers aren't exactly sold on the former Texas Tech guard.

Adding Rozier would solve the Sixers' problems at backup point guard. While Shake Milton started to look like the man for the job before the NBA's suspension, it's hard to assume he can be a reliable backup for an entire season, plus playoffs based on a small sample size.

If the Sixers can acquire Rozier, they get somebody who is a reputable backup guard. Plus, Rozier is shooting a career-high 40-percent from three with the Hornets. It's no secret the Sixers could use some high-percentage shooting from deep.

2. Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G/F Eric Gordon, SF Danuel House Jr., SG Ben McLemore

Houston Rockets Receive: C Al Horford

The Houston Rockets could use a big man like Al Horford -- but it's unclear if they want to add a big. This year, the Rockets have done the opposite as the Sixers and experimented with a small-ball lineup. If they choose to switch gears and search for an established center, then Houston could give a call to the 76ers.

Snagging Gordon, House, and McLemore doesn't give the Sixers anybody to start -- but all three players could be solid rotational pieces.

3. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Receive: C Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Delon Wright, C Dwight Powell, F Justin Jackson

The Dallas Mavericks have some solid bigs on their team. Unfortunately, the Mavs are no stranger to injury concerns. Dwight Powell tore his Achilles this year, and Kristaps Porzingis has continued to battle through injuries as well.

Horford gives the Mavericks a reliable, experienced veteran who is a solid addition to a young team that's competing in the tough Western Conference. The return for the Sixers isn't anything to go crazy about, but as Swartz pointed out, this deal gets Philly out of Horford's contract without giving up a high-end pick.

