All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Finalize a Deal to Acquire Warriors' Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson

Justin Grasso

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to get a deal done before the NBA deadline. After months of waiting with nothing but rumors, the Sixers hope to patch up some of their issues with some new faces before gearing up for the back end of the schedule.

While Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand felt comfortable with the team he built back in December, some concerning issues have popped up since then. For some time, the Sixers' bench has struggled to contribute to scoring -- especially from long-range.

Therefore, the Sixers' front office has been on the hunt for a player that can uplift their perimeter shooting from the bench. While they were linked to a handful of players throughout the last few weeks, they've finally landed one of their previously mentioned targets in Golden State Warriors' shooting guard, Alec Burks. In addition to Burks, the Sixers picked up a new target as well in forward/guard, Glenn Robinson III.

Since the Warriors did not want to take on any additional players at this time, they settled for a handful of draft picks from Philly. According to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarwoski, Burks and Robinson costed the Sixers a 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick.

In 48 games this season with the Warriors, Burks has averaged nearly 30 minutes-per-night while putting up 16 points-per-game. During his short stint with the Warriors, Burks has knocked down 37-percent of his long-range shots while attempting 4.7 threes-per-matchup.

Meanwhile, Robinson has started and played in 48 games for the Warriors this season. In 31 minutes of action, Robinson has averaged 12.9 points-per-game, while shooting a solid 40-percent from beyond-the-arc. Now, the Sixers have officially upgraded their bench, bringing in some much-needed help with three-point shooting. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

ghop

Sixers' GM Elton Brand Isn't Finished Making Moves Just Yet

Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand has made his first in-season trade on the day of the deadline, but he's not quite finished.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Luke Kennard Could Still Be in Play for Sixers

Pistons guard Luke Kennard looked to be off the Sixers' board on Tuesday. However, the deal might've fallen through.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Have Interest in Pistons' Markieff Morris

The Sixers are reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons power forward, Markieff Morris.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Admits Sixers' Locker Room Has 'Stuff Going On'

Sixers veteran Al Horford hints at the team having potential locker room concerns.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Nearing Return, Out vs. Bucks on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson is getting close to returning, but not close enough to face the Bucks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Robert Covington Reunion Won't Happen After All

The Sixers had strong interest in trading for Robert Covington. But the former 76ers' shooting guard is on his way to Houston.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Philly's a Potential Landing Spot for Bulls' Denzel Valentine

The Sixers reportedly have interest in Chicago Bulls shooting guard, Denzel Valentine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott Drawing Minimal Interest

As the Sixers approach the trade deadline, it sounds like their most sell-able players in Zhaire Smith and Mike Scott aren't drawing too much interest.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Who Potentially Played Their Last Minutes With Sixers?

The NBA Trade Deadline is on its way. Which Sixers player(s) potentially played their last game on Monday night?

Justin Grasso