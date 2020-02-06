Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to get a deal done before the NBA deadline. After months of waiting with nothing but rumors, the Sixers hope to patch up some of their issues with some new faces before gearing up for the back end of the schedule.

While Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand felt comfortable with the team he built back in December, some concerning issues have popped up since then. For some time, the Sixers' bench has struggled to contribute to scoring -- especially from long-range.

Therefore, the Sixers' front office has been on the hunt for a player that can uplift their perimeter shooting from the bench. While they were linked to a handful of players throughout the last few weeks, they've finally landed one of their previously mentioned targets in Golden State Warriors' shooting guard, Alec Burks. In addition to Burks, the Sixers picked up a new target as well in forward/guard, Glenn Robinson III.

Since the Warriors did not want to take on any additional players at this time, they settled for a handful of draft picks from Philly. According to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarwoski, Burks and Robinson costed the Sixers a 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick.

In 48 games this season with the Warriors, Burks has averaged nearly 30 minutes-per-night while putting up 16 points-per-game. During his short stint with the Warriors, Burks has knocked down 37-percent of his long-range shots while attempting 4.7 threes-per-matchup.

Meanwhile, Robinson has started and played in 48 games for the Warriors this season. In 31 minutes of action, Robinson has averaged 12.9 points-per-game, while shooting a solid 40-percent from beyond-the-arc. Now, the Sixers have officially upgraded their bench, bringing in some much-needed help with three-point shooting.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_