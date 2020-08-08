All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons Will Undergo Surgery on His Left Knee

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons will undergo surgery, according to a report from Shams Charania on Saturday. 

A few minutes into the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, Simmons landed awkwardly while coming down with the ball. Although his MRI revealed no structural damage, he was officially diagnosed with a left kneecap subluxation on Thursday.

Immediately, the Sixers ruled him out for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, though the team was initially hopeful that he could avoid surgery and return to the court this season. That changed Saturday when it was reported that he would have surgery to remove a “loose body” from his left knee.

The Sixers won't rule Simmons out for the year just yet, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. But it will take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open on the possibility of a return.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic for the fourth seeding game of the season. Here's how to watch, bet, live stream, and more!

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: Live Updates From Sixers' Third Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon. Following along for live updates regarding the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards for a Wednesday afternoon matchup. Here's where to watch, live stream, and more.

Justin Grasso

76ers: What They're Saying About Ben Simmons' Injury

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have yet to figure out a treatment plan for his knee injury. So what are the experts saying regarding this type of injury?

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown, Al Horford Praise Alec Burks After win vs. Magic

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown and veteran big man Al Horford had nothing but good things to say about Alec Burks after win over the Magic on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

76ers Make it Three in a Row With a win vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business for the third-straight game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Magic: Live Updates From Sixers' Friday Night Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Can the Sixers make it three in a row without the team's All-Star, Ben Simmons?

Justin Grasso

Embiid Gains More Responsibility with Simmons out

The stakes are even higher for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid as the team's other All-Star, Ben Simmons, suffered another setback.

Justin Grasso

A Disappointed Ben Simmons is in Good Spirits After Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons is in good spirits after suffering a dislocated kneecap on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Ime Udoka Landing Bulls job Becoming Less Likely to Happen

Some recent NBA rumors have indicated that the Chicago Bulls may have no choice but to hold onto Jim Boylen. That means the Philadelphia 76ers are likely to keep Ime Udoka.

Justin Grasso