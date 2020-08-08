Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons will undergo surgery, according to a report from Shams Charania on Saturday.

A few minutes into the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, Simmons landed awkwardly while coming down with the ball. Although his MRI revealed no structural damage, he was officially diagnosed with a left kneecap subluxation on Thursday.

Immediately, the Sixers ruled him out for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, though the team was initially hopeful that he could avoid surgery and return to the court this season. That changed Saturday when it was reported that he would have surgery to remove a “loose body” from his left knee.

The Sixers won't rule Simmons out for the year just yet, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. But it will take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open on the possibility of a return.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.