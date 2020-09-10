The Oklahoma City Thunder decided to mutually part ways with veteran head coach Billy Donovan earlier this week. Although the idea to part ways was a mutual decision, it doesn't mean the Thunder didn't try to keep Donovan on board for longer.

According to a new report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Thunder offered a two-year contract with guaranteed pay for both seasons to Donovan before the NBA's restart took place. As we know now, Donovan did not accept the offer.

Now, Oklahoma City will search for a new head coach, while Donovan will look for a new team to run. To no surprise, the veteran head coach has already been linked to several organizations -- one of which is the Philadelphia 76ers.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sixers ended a seven-year run with Brett Brown following the team's first-round loss against the Boston Celtics. As Brown failed to get the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs over the last three seasons, Philly's front office decided it was time for some changes, beginning with the coach.

While the Sixers are on the hunt for a new coach, the team will also rework its front office. According to a recent report, the changes up top will happen first -- then Elton Brand and the Managing Partners of the 76ers will find a new leader for the team.

Before Donovan's departure from OKC, the Sixers have been heavily linked to Los Angeles Clippers' assistant, Ty Lue. Now that Donovan is on the market, however, Philly has some interest in him as well, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Being that Donovan rejected an additional two seasons with the Thunder, it indicates he's looking for a team that can compete now -- essentially putting the Sixers on his radar.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_