Brett Brown Explains Sixers' Six Men on the court mistake

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Despite defeating the Chicago Bulls by eleven points on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were still treated like somewhat of a joke for committing a not-so-common mistake early on in the matchup.

During the first half of the game, the Sixers dialed up a play, which went to their reserve guard, Furkan Korkmaz. In his new natural position, Korkmaz confidently fired up a three-point shot, which he drained. The crowd stood with excitement as Korkmaz made an early stamp on the game.

But soon, the cheers would turn into boos. Instead of counting the basket and moving on, the referees were made aware of something that not a lot of people watching noticed. Apparently, there were too many guys on the court for the Sixers.

After further reviewing the play, it was true. The Philadelphia 76ers had six players on the court, truly living up to their nickname -- the Sixers. As expected, the Sixers became the joke of the night on Twitter as something like having too many players on the court at once is such an uncommon mistake in the NBA.

Following the game, Sixers' head coach, Brett Brown, addressed the situation to explain precisely what went down. "I thought that was confusing [the Bulls], the rotations. Like, it was hard for them to try and find the extra guy," Brown joked before seriously explaining.

"We played a different rotation tonight. You know, we subbed kind of consistently over the years. A group went in, it wasn't communicated, and that's what happened. I'll own that. It's a direct result of playing new rotations. [Tobias Harris] was trying to come off, and Mike Scott was coming in for Tobias, and there was confusion."

As expected, Korkmaz's three-pointer didn't count after further review. After seeing the Sixers did indeed have too many players on the court at once, the bucket got erased, and the Sixers were slapped with a technical foul. In the end, it didn't matter, though.

The Sixers ended up winning 100-89, and Korkmaz dropped a career-high of 24 points, draining six of his nine attempted threes. Although he wished that first one would've counted, Korkmaz wasn't too upset about it.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_