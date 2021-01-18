Philadelphia 76ers Announce 'Buy Black Program' on Monday

Back in August, the Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, unveiled its company plan to fight systemic racism and champion equality. Over the next five years, HBSE is pledging $10 million to drive action and invest in Philly and New Jersey communities.

The money pledged will be invested in several different programs, including a Real Estate Community Advancement Program, the Sixers Youth Foundation, the New Jersey Devils Care Foundation, and the Buy Black Program, which the organization formally introduced on Martin Luther King Day this year.

The purpose of the Buy Black Program is to promote local, Black-owned businesses and provide them with expert marketing consultation, advertising value, educational programs, and additional tools to succeed. Businesses that apply will be eligible for other resources such as grant opportunities, assistance accessing Payroll Protection Program loans, networking events, and future 76ers business programs.

“Black businesses contribute so much to our economy and culture," said Sixers' Chief Diversity and Impact Officer, David Gould. "Unfortunately, they are less prevalent, and they average less than a third of annual sales compared to white-owned businesses in our region. It’s important that we acknowledge past policies, such as lending discrimination and segregation, that have kept Black business owners from accessing the investment and customer base that will help them grow and succeed."

Applicants who apply at Sixers.com/BuyBlack will have an opportunity to become an official partner of the 76ers and receive assistance from the 76ers Partnership Activation Team to help companies identify their key performance indicators and build a customized marketing strategy to help grow and sustain their businesses.

“We know first-hand how important strategic marketing is in building a successful business. Our team of award-winning brand marketing and digital content professionals are eager to help these businesses and provide the resources that are key to their success,” said Brittanie Boyd, 76ers Senior Vice President, Marketing. “I am so proud we are using the power of our platform to provide a solution to such a longstanding problem in our communities. Our goal is to make a real and lasting impact in building their brands and driving their businesses forward.”

For more information on the 76ers' Buy Black Program, visit Sixers.com/BuyBlack. Applications are accepted from January 18, 2021, to February 2, 2021.