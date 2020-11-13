A lot is going on in Houston this offseason. A couple of months ago, the Houston Rockets' season ended in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs as they failed to overcome the eventual NBA Champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following the series loss, the Rockets parted ways with veteran head coach Mike D'Antoni. A month later, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey decided to step down suddenly after running the front office for the last 13 seasons.

At this point, Morey is now running the show for the Philadelphia 76ers. As he links up with Sixers General Manager Elton Brand, many expect the 76ers to have heavy involvement in the trade market as they're expected to eye up some of the most prominent names available.

For the last couple of weeks, Rockets guard James Harden has been Philadelphia's rumored number one target. Still, the veteran star seems content with staying in Houston, despite having some valid concerns about the team's future.

On the other hand, Houston's second star Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out. Last season, Morey was responsible for acquiring Westbrook through a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Would he try to win again with the former NBA MVP, but this time in Philly?

It's a possibility -- as nothing should be ruled out when it comes to Morey. However, the chances of him reuniting with Westbrook in Philadelphia are extremely thin. For starters, Westbrook wouldn't come cheap. Houston would likely want one of the Sixers' stars in a deal. Plus, Westbrook would come with a contract attached that's worth $132 million-plus over the next three seasons.

At 32-years-old, Westbrook's best days are behind him. While his 27-points-per-game last season is an intriguing stat, Westbrook issues the same problem Ben Simmons does as a point guard -- he doesn't pose a threat as a three-point shooter. Unlike Simmons, Westbrook isn't hesitant to attempt a few threes a game.

But his 25-percent from beyond-the-arc won't satisfy a Sixers offense that's desperate for consistent deep shooters. If the expensive deal, hefty contract, and shooting struggles aren't enough to make it clear Westbrook is a bad fit in Philly, don't forget the veteran guard and Sixers center Joel Embiid aren't exactly civil.

While Embiid has had his fair share of beef in the NBA, Westbrook is one player the 76ers center could never seem to get along with when they played against each other. And even off the court, Westbrook and Embiid have taken shots at each other through the media.

Considering the 76ers is clearly Joel Embiid's team, and Morey is here to build around the center to make him happy, Russell Westbrook is one of the last players he would bring in as it could be a locker room disaster waiting to happen.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_