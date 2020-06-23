Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to fly out to Orlando, Florida, in order to join 21 other NBA teams in the NBA's restart. A few weeks ago, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver proposed the idea to have 22 teams that are still in the playoff race to compete at ESPN's World Wide of Sports in Disney World for the next few months, beginning in July.

But considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still in effect -- the league didn't want to force players to join everybody in the bubble if they didn't feel comfortable. Therefore, the option is on the table for players to avoid making the trip to Orlando without punishment if they don't feel it's safe.

The players who are mulling over the decision to travel to Florida or not don't have a lot of time left to think about it, though. This week, players have to make their decisions official. And as of Monday, a couple of notable names have already decided to announce that they will remain back home while their team travels to central Florida.

Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans and Portland Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza have informed their respective organizations and the NBA that they will not be joining the bubble city experiment this summer. And by Wednesday, June 24th, a handful of other players could get in on the trend as some players simply don't feel it's worth the risk.

For the Sixers, none of the current players on their roster have raised any concerns publicly at the moment. While a handful of players have indicated they are ready to play when the time comes, there doesn't seem to be anybody planning to remain back in Philly, which is good news. However, there's still time for that all to change. And soon, we'll see if the Sixers' entire roster plans to make the trip or not.

