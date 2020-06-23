All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Deadline for Players Planning to Sit-out is Coming up

Justin Grasso

Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to fly out to Orlando, Florida, in order to join 21 other NBA teams in the NBA's restart. A few weeks ago, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver proposed the idea to have 22 teams that are still in the playoff race to compete at ESPN's World Wide of Sports in Disney World for the next few months, beginning in July.

But considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still in effect -- the league didn't want to force players to join everybody in the bubble if they didn't feel comfortable. Therefore, the option is on the table for players to avoid making the trip to Orlando without punishment if they don't feel it's safe.

The players who are mulling over the decision to travel to Florida or not don't have a lot of time left to think about it, though. This week, players have to make their decisions official. And as of Monday, a couple of notable names have already decided to announce that they will remain back home while their team travels to central Florida.

Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans and Portland Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza have informed their respective organizations and the NBA that they will not be joining the bubble city experiment this summer. And by Wednesday, June 24th, a handful of other players could get in on the trend as some players simply don't feel it's worth the risk.

For the Sixers, none of the current players on their roster have raised any concerns publicly at the moment. While a handful of players have indicated they are ready to play when the time comes, there doesn't seem to be anybody planning to remain back in Philly, which is good news. However, there's still time for that all to change. And soon, we'll see if the Sixers' entire roster plans to make the trip or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tobias Harris Tells Funny Story About Pre-Licensed Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris recently revealed Joel Embiid has been driving on the road before he ever had a license.

Justin Grasso

Ime Udoka has tons of Competition in Knicks' Coaching Search

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka isn't the only coach getting some attention from the New York Knicks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Allow 10 Coaches in Practice Facility Starting Tuesday

As the NBA looks to have teams ramp up their suspension workouts, the Philadelphia 76ers will be permitted to have up to ten coaches in attendance at their practice facility beginning Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 2020 NBA Draft Reportedly set for October 16th

When will the Philadelphia 76ers select their new set of rookies? The 2020 NBA Draft is reportedly set for October 16th.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Discusses his Rise to Fame in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle recently talked about his first season in with the Sixers and how it was adjusting to fame.

Justin Grasso

Members of Philadelphia 76ers Acknowledged Juneteenth on Friday

Players and employees of the Philadelphia 76ers organization acknowledged Juneteenth on Friday with a series of tweets and statements.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Speaks Highly of 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid recently discussed his relationship with the team's managing partner, who Embiid speaks highly of.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Wear Rings to Detect COVID-19 Symptoms in Disney

The NBA has given Philadelphia 76ers and other players the option to wear a ring that can detect COVID-19 symptoms while in Disney.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Works out With LeBron James in L.A.

Philadelphia 76ers starting guard Ben Simmons has been working out in L.A. And recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the young All-Star.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Fake Crowds Are Stupidest Part of Socially Distant Sports

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: the idiocy of computer-generated crowds, the return of the Premier League and more.

SI Wire