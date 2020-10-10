Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Just two weeks ago, Doc Rivers was preparing to take on the offseason before eventually gearing up for the 2020-2021 NBA season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Next year would've been Rivers' eighth year running the Clippers' show -- but LA's ownership decided to call it quits.

Last Monday, word got out that Rivers' stint with the Clippers would end prematurely after seven seasons. For a moment, the veteran head coach considered sitting out a season and taking a break. Then the Philadelphia 76ers came calling.

"I was not going to coach just anybody, I can tell you that," Rivers stated on Monday. "I was ready to take a break. It just depended on the team that was available. [I would only come in] If I thought that team, in my opinion, was ready to win. When Elton [Brand] called, it was easy to get on a plane and take a look."

In less than 48 hours, Rivers was on a plane to Philly to meet with Sixers General Manager Elton Brand, and the team's Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The following day, Rivers and the Sixers made it official with a five-year contract.

How much will the seasoned veteran get paid in Philly with his new five-year deal? According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, he's "heard" that the Sixers issued Rivers a "pretty healthy five-year contract that was in line with what he was making with the Clippers." Based on Windhorst's knowledge, the contract is around eight million dollars-per-year.

Unlike his time in Los Angeles, Rivers won't hold a front office executive role for the Sixers. However, just because 'executive' isn't in his job title doesn't mean Rivers' opinion won't hold any weight. According to the coach, he and Brand will work together on roster moves, with Brand having the final say. Rivers' new contract might be a hefty one, but it's worth it considering all of the on and off-court experience he brings.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_