The Los Angeles Clippers have shockingly fell short in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the season, many believed one of the two Los Angeles-based franchises would come out of the Western Conference to contend for the NBA Finals.

But the Clippers fell short to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Let me be clear; not only did the Clippers lose to the Nuggets -- but they blew a 3-1 lead. That series loss marks the third time Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has lost after having such a significant head start in a playoff series.

Following the loss on Tuesday night, many questioned Rivers' future as the Clippers' head coach. If Rivers were to become another head coach available on the open market, the Philadelphia 76ers would more than likely do their due diligence and consider him. However, Los Angeles doesn't seem eager to move on just yet.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Rivers will be "running it back next season" with the Clippers as he was a "major component" in Kawhi Leonard joining the franchise last summer. Although the Clippers, who had sky-high expectations heading into the season, fell short to Denver down in the bubble, Rivers fights to see another day with the franchise he joined back in 2013.

As for the Sixers, they will continue to look at coaches such as Ty Lue, Billy Donovan, Mike D'Antoni, Ime Udoka, and more to find Brett Brown's replacement for next season. While Doc Rivers would've been an interesting candidate for Philly, the 76ers have a much better chance of landing his assistant this offseason.

