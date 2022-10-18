Philadelphia 76ers Final Roster Outlook Before Opener vs. Celtics

The 2022-2023 NBA season is finally here. On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will help tip off the new basketball year with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

Over the last two weeks, the Sixers participated in four preseason matchups, with games against the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers twice. The Sixers went 4-0 during that time, getting a good look at what their new and improved roster can bring to the table this year.

After making a few key changes over the last few days, the Sixers have finally completed their opening night roster. Here's a look at who made the final cut and will be with the team when they take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The Opening Night Roster

The two-time MVP runner-up has been the face of the Sixers since he was drafted in 2014. Before even taking the court for his debut year, Embiid was a cornerstone player for the franchise, and that remains the case going into his seventh NBA season.

The ten-time All-Star is embarking on his first full season with the 76ers. After wrapping up his last contract, Harden re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal. "The Beard" looks forward to seeing what he can bring to the table for the Sixers after getting an actual offseason with the team.

Veteran center Montrezl Harrell is the latest player to sign with the Sixers, joining the squad just weeks before training camp. Considering his past NBA experience, Harrell will certainly have a steady role behind Joel Embiid this season.

The max-contracted forward might often be the forgotten player in Philly's starting lineup, but he's been one of the team's most consistent players since he inked a long-term deal in 2019. Despite the tons of trade rumors over the last couple of seasons, Harris remains an essential piece on the Sixers' roster.

Danuel House Jr.

Philly needed reliable veteran two way players in free agency this season. Considering Danuel House's familiarity with members of the Sixers' organization from his Houston days, bringing him on made sense — especially since House nearly landed with the Sixers last season.

The Turkish sharpshooter might've struggled with his shot last season, but the Sixers committed to Korkmaz for three years. Tuesday night's opener will mark the start of Korkmaz's sixth season with the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is primed for a big third season with the Sixers. Just a few years after bringing on the former Kentucky product with the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey is viewed as a potential first-time All-Star this year.

The Sixers didn't wheel and deal much in the trade market this offseason, but that's how they landed De'Anthony Melton. By sending the veteran guard Danny Green and a first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, the 76ers landed a reliable backup guard in Melton, who should be running the second unit as early as Tuesday night.

This year marks a crucial season for Shake Milton, as it's the fourth and final year on his current contract. After getting selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Milton worked his way up from a G League standout on a two-way deal to landing a standard NBA contract. This year, Milton has a lot to prove as his performance this season makes or breaks his next signing opportunity.

A key trade acquisition from last year, Georges Niang looks to help run Philadelphia's second unit once again. Although he ended last year on a low note as a knee injury affected his play, Niang has proven to be one of the Sixers' most reliable reserves.

Similar to Milton, Paul Reed started his career as a second-round pick that landed a two-way deal. After earning his stripes in the G League, Reed was promoted to a standard NBA contract. His role for this season is unclear, but Reed recently found out his salary would be guaranteed for the year, ensuring he'll be sticking around for the time being.

The Sixers don't quite know what they have in Jaden Springer just yet. While the former first-rounder has shown a lot of progress over the offseason, Springer will likely serve as a deep bench piece who might occasionally hit the G League for further development.

The defensive standout might not be the untouchable roster piece he once was, but Thybulle will still have a role in Philadelphia as his defense remains highly valuable. The league got word on Monday night that Thybulle and the Sixers have not agreed on an extension, which means the former first-rounder is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career after the season. Thybulle's future is unclear, but right now, he has to remain focused on Philadelphia.

Perhaps, the most significant signing of the offseason for Philadelphia. PJ Tucker brings championship experience and toughness. After Embiid claimed the Sixers needed to land a player like Tucker, Daryl Morey went out and got the seasoned veteran by bringing him to the Sixers on a three-year deal. On Tuesday, Tucker is more than likely to start with the 76ers.

The former St. John's standout will spend most of his time in the G League playing with the Delaware Blue Coats. After a decent preseason, the Sixers look forward to seeing what Champagnie can grow into during his rookie effort.

Michael Foster Jr. (Two-Way)

After spending the preseason on an Exhibit-10 deal, Foster was promoted to the recently vacant two-way slot. He won't play much with the 76ers, but the organization is intrigued to see the young rookie develop with another G League season after spending time with the Ignite last year.

