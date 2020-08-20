Boston Celtics Lay a Beatdown on Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics met for the second time this week down in Orlando for Game 2 of the first round in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While the shorthanded Sixers failed to overcome the Celtics in Game 1, they left the matchup knowing exactly what needed to change and seemed confident in their ability to bounce back on Wednesday night during Game 2 quickly.

At first, the Sixers got off to a hot start. Joel Embiid, who acknowledged he needed to do more in Game 2 following the Game 1 loss, looked like a man on a mission as he accounted for 15 points in his first ten minutes of the game. The big man's performance inspired his supporting cast to follow suit, and the Sixers looked sharp as they knocked down just over 60-percent of their field goals in the opening quarter.

But the Sixers' hot start eventually cooled down. In the second quarter, a Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics outscored the 76ers 38-24, allowing them to head into halftime with a comfortable 65-57 lead. Philly showed some fight towards the end of the half -- but they didn't come out firing in the third quarter by any stretch.

Once again, Boston dominated Philly, outscoring them 33-18. While the Celtics had a solid collective team effort in the second half, the Sixers continued to struggle to get any player not named Joel Embiid going in the second half.

Unlike the Game 1 matchup, the Sixers had no fight left in them by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. And as Philly looked for an ounce of hope in the final quarter, the Celtics kept their foot on the gas and continued to lay a beatdown. Now, the Sixers fall into an 0-2 hole against the Celtics as they were defeated 128-101 on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_