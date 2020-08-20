SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Boston Celtics Lay a Beatdown on Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics met for the second time this week down in Orlando for Game 2 of the first round in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While the shorthanded Sixers failed to overcome the Celtics in Game 1, they left the matchup knowing exactly what needed to change and seemed confident in their ability to bounce back on Wednesday night during Game 2 quickly.

At first, the Sixers got off to a hot start. Joel Embiid, who acknowledged he needed to do more in Game 2 following the Game 1 loss, looked like a man on a mission as he accounted for 15 points in his first ten minutes of the game. The big man's performance inspired his supporting cast to follow suit, and the Sixers looked sharp as they knocked down just over 60-percent of their field goals in the opening quarter.

But the Sixers' hot start eventually cooled down. In the second quarter, a Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics outscored the 76ers 38-24, allowing them to head into halftime with a comfortable 65-57 lead. Philly showed some fight towards the end of the half -- but they didn't come out firing in the third quarter by any stretch.

Once again, Boston dominated Philly, outscoring them 33-18. While the Celtics had a solid collective team effort in the second half, the Sixers continued to struggle to get any player not named Joel Embiid going in the second half. 

Unlike the Game 1 matchup, the Sixers had no fight left in them by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. And as Philly looked for an ounce of hope in the final quarter, the Celtics kept their foot on the gas and continued to lay a beatdown. Now, the Sixers fall into an 0-2 hole against the Celtics as they were defeated 128-101 on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gordon Hayward Suffers Injury, Receives MRI

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward left Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

NBA Bubble's COVID-19 Free Streak Stays Alive This Week

After testing over 300 players this week, the NBA's bubble down in Orlando continues to remain COVID-19 free.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Grasso

NBA Power Rankings: Where are 76ers Sitting After Game 1?

Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro recently ranked all 16 teams remaining down in the Orlando bubble. Where are the Philadelphia 76ers listed?

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Discusses Joel Embiid's Mentality After Game 1

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was quite hard on himself after the loss against the Celtics on Monday. Was he too critical, though? Brett Brown recently weighed in.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: What's Jaylen Brown's Status for Game 2?

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. What's the status of Celtics guard, Jaylen Brown?

Justin Grasso

Will Hayward's Injury Cause 76ers to Change Starting Lineup?

As Gordon Hayward is out for the remainder of the playoff series against the 76ers, will Brett Brown change the team's starting lineup moving forward?

Justin Grasso

How Severe is Gordon Hayward's Injury?

During Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and is out for a while.

Justin Grasso

Celtics Credit 76ers' Physicality After Game 1

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, the Boston Celtics couldn't help but credit the Sixers for their physicality after the matchup.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Brown Address 76ers' Turnover Issues

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and head coach Brett Brown recently discussed what went wrong for the team on Monday night.

Justin Grasso