When the Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown after wrapping up his seventh season with the franchise, the move was expected to be the first of a few from the franchise. By now, it's no secret the Sixers' last offseason wasn't much of a success. As the team acquired some notable talent that didn't come cheap -- Philly's front office believed they were building a squad that's ready to compete for a title.

About a year later, Philly fell flat in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and lost in the first round to the Boston Celtics without picking up a single win. Not even 24 hours after the loss, Brown was gone. And while many believed Sixers General Manager Elton Brand was on his way to falling under the same category as the now-former head coach, it turns out that the Sixers' managing partners still believe in the second-year GM.

But the front office might still require a shakeup. As Brand mentioned, the full-on collaboration days are over, and the team will be more focused on "basketball minds," changes were to be expected. By now, weeks later, Brand and the Sixers have yet to make any tweaks to the front office. Although it's taking a while, the 76ers aren't neglecting the initial plans to shift things around.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Elton Brand is "having conversations with multiple NBA front-office personnel to bolster his staff." Earlier last week, it was suggested Philly might be looking for an experienced President of Basketball Operations to oversee the front office while working with Brand -- but a league source mentioned Brand is the leader of the team's efforts to find the next head coach and front office additions.

As the front office changes were expected to be the first order of business following Brown's departure, the narrowing down of head coaching candidates recently made it seem as if the Sixers are keeping everything as is. However, Brand and the front office are still working on tweaking the personnel -- the process of doing so is just taking longer than initially expected.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_