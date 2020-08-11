All76ers
Philadelphia 76ers: Ime Udoka Reportedly on Brooklyn Nets Radar

The Brooklyn Nets will soon begin the search to look for their next head coach. Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka will reportedly be on a list of candidates that could garner some attention for the job.

This season, Udoka joined the Sixers after spending time with the San Antonio Spurs under Greg Popovich. As another former member of the Spurs' coaching staff, Brett Brown looked to Udoka to come in and coordinate the Sixers' defense.

When Udoka joined the organization, he earned the title of top assistant under Brown. At this point, though, teams are beginning to view Udoka as more than just an assistant coach -- and he could soon be running his own squad elsewhere.

Last month, it was rumored that the New York Knicks had Udoka on their radar. Being that the head coaching vacancy was in the Big Apple, though, it seemed more likely the Knicks were going to hire an experienced head coach rather than a rookie. 

That turned out to be correct as they landed former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach, Tom Thibodeau. New York isn't the only team with eyes on Udoka. Over the last few months, there have been rumors indicating that if the Chicago Bulls move on from Jim Boylen, they will more than likely consider Udoka a favorite for the job.

But as of late, it seems the Chicago job won't be available anytime soon. That doesn't mean the Sixers will have Udoka here to stay quite yet, however. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets will consider Udoka along with a prominent list of candidates, which includes Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, and others as changes around the league are made. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

