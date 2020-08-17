Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will participate in their third-straight postseason on Monday night down in Orlando. Although the circumstances are much more different this season, Embiid understands what's at stake for his team during this series.

Drawing the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs was the best-case scenario for the sixth-seeded 76ers. However, just because they've defeated the Celtics three out of four times during the regular season, doesn't mean the shorthanded Sixers are going to have it easy during this series of games.

Without Ben Simmons, the Sixers are going to rely on Joel Embiid to step up and take over. Considering the big man has been dealing with a few slight setbacks of his own lately and has also had some mental hurdles to jump over throughout the year, how's Embiid feeling heading into Game 1 on Monday night?

"There is zero doubt, mentally, he's as good as he's been," said Sixers head coach Brett Brown on Monday before the game. "He's in a great place. He understands -- especially without Ben [Simmons] -- the responsibility and the opportunity that he has. I think his head and his mind is in a really great place. Physically, I think he's fine."

While Brown mentioned there are a few "dings" Embiid has had to deal with lately, the Sixers head coach still feels comfortable enough to play Embiid more than he usually would during a regular-season game. "His rotation will change a little bit," Brown revealed. "I think physically, mentally, [he's doing great]."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_