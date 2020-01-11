76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Catch a Break with Kristaps Porzingis Out on Saturday

Justin Grasso

The last six games for the Philadelphia 76ers have not been so promising. Ever since their impressive win on Christmas day, the Sixers have been knocked way off of their high horse. They followed the victory over the Bucks with a four-game losing streak on the road.

Fortunately, they bounced back with two wins at home -- but they can't play in South Philly forever. After defeating the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Sixers boarded a flight to Dallas, Texas, on Friday afternoon to gear up for a Saturday night matchup with the Mavericks.

And for the ninth time this season, the Sixers won't have their star center, Joel Embiid, joining them. After tearing a ligament in his left hand, Embiid had to take his own trip to New York to undergo surgery. Now, he will miss at least one-to-two weeks' worth of games.

The timing couldn't be any worse for the Sixers, as they look to try and climb out of their mini-slump. At the very least, their Thursday night win without Embiid over a tough Boston team was impressive, but the strength of the opponent doesn't get any easier on Saturday.

The first meeting between Philly and Dallas occurred a few weeks back at the Wells Fargo Center. That's when the Mavericks came to town and issued the Sixers their second home loss of the season with a comfortable 117-98 victory.

Knowing the results of the first meeting between the Sixers and the Mavericks doesn't issue too much hope for an Embiid-less Sixers team. Fortunately, though, the Sixers aren't the only team in the NBA to deal with injuries.

Like the Sixers, the Dallas Mavericks have been spending some time without their star big man, Kristaps Porzingis. As the former Knicks' center continues to deal with knee issues, Porzingis has missed a significant chunk of games as of late.

While his return could be coming soon, Porzingis won't have the opportunity to get back out on the court while the Sixers are in town. That's good news for Philly, considering Porzingis managed to drop 22 points on them, along with grabbing 18 rebounds during their first meeting back in December.

Porzingis' absence, however, doesn't guarantee a win for the Sixers. Considering the Mavericks' budding star, Luka Doncic wasn't even available for them during the last December matchup, the Sixers don't precisely know what they are going against quite yet.

Looking at the matchup from a positive angle, though, at least Philly and Dallas have similar issues in regards to which stars are out. That should even the playing field for both teams on Saturday night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Trade Rumors: Philly Eyeing up Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons guards, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway.

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle Has a Few Days to Prove His Worth to 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers two-way signed center Norvel Pelle is running out of time with his contract.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Wraps Up Successful Surgery, Timeline Remains

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a successful surgery on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Has Had a Rough Week of Rookie Hazing

Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Matisse Thybulle has been joked around with on social media by Tobias Harris multiple times this week.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Motivated By Magnitude of Sixers-Celtics Rivalry

The Sixers-Celtics rivalry has heated up the last few seasons, and Josh Richardson credits the stakes of the game for his productive play on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Included Joel Embiid in Josh Richardson's Bell Ringing Moment

76ers center Joel Embiid might not have been in Philly for Josh Richardson's big game against the Celtics. But the team still included him afterwards via FaceTime.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Expressed Interest in Six Trade Prospects

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed trade interest in six different prospects around the NBA.

Justin Grasso

by

Danny23d

76ers Survive Matchup vs. Celtics Without Joel Embiid's Starpower

The Philadelphia 76ers maintained a perfect record over the Boston Celtics this season without their star center, Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery for Torn Ligament in Left Hand

76ers center Joel Embiid has received a diagnosis for his recent hand injury, and the results are not ideal.

Justin Grasso

NBA All-Star 2020: Second Wave of Votes Not Kind to 76ers' Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons hasn't received a ton of love for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

Justin Grasso