Philadelphia 76ers Land Another Texas Tech Guard in 2020 NBA Mock Draft

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the early entry player pool for the 2020 NBA Draft. Typically around this time, we're cracking down on the mock drafts as the main event would be roughly under two months away.

This year is quite different, however. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the NBA is shut down for the time being. Adam Silver made the call to suspend the season back in early March. Since then, there's no return in sight.

Will the 2019-2020 NBA season conclude with a champion? Nobody can say yes or no. Regardless of what happens to the current season, though, the 2020 NBA Draft is guaranteed to take place. It's just unclear when it will happen -- and whether it will be virtual or not.

Despite the unknown surrounding the rookie selection process, there are still tons of talk regarding the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 NBA Draft. At the moment, the 76ers possess a first-round pick, which comes from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Adam Silver and company call it quits on the year, the Sixers will make their 2020 first-round selection with the 22nd pick of the draft. Recently, The Atheltic's Sam Vecenie put together a post-early entry mock draft for 2020, and the Sixers are looking to select a six-foot-four guard out of Texas Tech.

A look at Jahmi'us Ramsey...

"Ramsey is strong and has terrific ability as a driver attacking closeouts. If the shooting does translate, I do think he’s going to be really useful as a driver who makes plays happen in spot-up settings. But he really needs to improve his defensive intensity, as well as his ability to make the right reads and passes."

Here's a name that has been often mocked to the 76ers. Texas Tech product Jahmi'us Ramsey is a six-four guard. The freshman, who averaged 15 points-per-game in 27 starts for Texas Tech officially announced he was headed to the 2020 NBA Draft after one season just two days ago.

It's no secret the 76ers need help with shooting from the guard position. Fortunately, Ramsey leaves Texas Tech shooting 42-percent from three. If the Sixers go this route, Ramsey will become the second Texas Tech guard brought into Philly from the first round on draft night in three years.

