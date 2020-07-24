This week, Philadelphia 76ers veterans Mike Scott and Tobias Harris didn't say a whole lot during their media availabilities down in Orlando. Just because they didn't say a lot doesn't mean their words didn't carry a ton of weight, however.

Before the NBA's restart was approved and embraced by players, many had two significant concerns. The first concern was the obvious -- there's still a pandemic going on. As COVID-19 continues to spread across America, players were understandably hesitant to travel to play a sport, which involves contact with others.

The second concern was that players didn't want basketball to become a distraction from what's really important. Ever since Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in front of cameras for the world to see, cities around the U.S. have been filled with protests against police brutality, racism, and social injustice. In Philly, multiple members of the Sixers, including Tobias Harris, were involved.

Sixers players understandably had concerns about playing in a resumed season that could take the attention off of the problems occurring in the country, but nobody opted out. Instead, a couple of players are using the opportunity to speak out while down in Orlando, as many eyes are back on the return of sports.

And now that Tobias Harris and Mike Scott have the attention of many basketball fans, they are less willing to talk about what's going on down in the bubble and more eager to bring attention to the injustices in America. So earlier this week, as Harris prepared to partake in a pre-practice media availability, he took the time to call out Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as Breonna Taylor's killers continue to roam free.

"We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death," Harris stated first and foremost to reporters on a Zoom conference. "That's going to be my answer for every question. Daniel Cameron, step up. Do what's right. That's the only message I've got today. I appreciate everybody," he said as he walked back to the court for practice.

Two days later, Harris' teammate Mike Scott follow up with a similar press conference. Without being asked about it, Scott brought up Daniel Cameron once again, noting that the cops who were involved with Taylor's death are still off the hook. "I just want to continue to reiterate that Daniel Cameron -- we're still waiting," Scott said.

"We don't know what's taking so long. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor's murder. I just don't know what's taking so long. Got these folks on Instagram at the beach living it up like...no -- hell no. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor. I appreciate everyone here that's doing their jobs. That's probably not the answers ya'll want, but at the end of the day, that's all I want to continue to keep saying. We want justice, and I don't get what's taking so long."

Both Scott and Harris walked off in less than a minute during their media availabilities this week. And based on their message, it seems that it will become the case every time they are scheduled to address the media until something changes over in Kentucky.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_