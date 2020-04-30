Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Will Consider Disney World as Potential Bubble City

Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a home game against the Detroit Pistons right before the NBA went on an indefinite suspension. Since the coronavirus made a breakthrough within the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver had no choice but to put the season on hold until further notice.

Fast-forward nearly two months later, and the NBA still isn't scheduled for a return. Since the suspension, there have been talks about a potential late June, early July restart of the 2019-2020 season, but the NBA commissioner refuses to put a date on anything.

As Adam Silver has mentioned many times, he won't have an answer until May 1st at the earliest -- and anything is on the table. Over the last few weeks or so, there were a lot of rumors about the NBA potentially moving straight to playoffs and hosting all of the games in Las Vegas without any fans.

But it sounds like Vegas has some competition now. On Wednesday, Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has reportedly become an option as an NBA bubble city, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. This news comes roughly two weeks after AP NBA Writer, Tim Reynolds, reported that Disney chairman Bob Iger made a presentation to the NBA's Board of Governors, stating a case for Disney World to become the NBA's bubble city.

[RELATED: NBA's 'Bubble-City' is Far From Decided

While Disney becomes the newest option for the NBA to consider, it shouldn't be considered a favorite. As Silver has made it very clear over the last month -- nothing is off the table. While it becomes more likely the NBA will resume its 2019-2020 season every day -- there's still tons of work left to do before the league can even consider returning.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_